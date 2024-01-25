Flooding in Maine

The severe recent flooding serves as a harsh reminder of how vulnerable much of Maine is to storms. We’ll learn whether flooding will become more frequent, where it is likely to cause the most damage, and what individuals and communities need to know about prevention, preparation and recovery. And we’ll discuss flood insurance and resources.

Panelists:

Sue Baker, program coordinator, Maine Floodplain Management Program, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Jeremy Bell, program director, climate adaptation, The Nature Conservancy in Maine

Peter Slovinsky, marine geologist specializing in coastal management, Maine Geological Survey, Maine DACF

VIP Caller:

Sam Roy, natural hazards planner, Maine Emergency Management Agency