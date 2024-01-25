© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Flooding in Maine

By Keith Shortall,
Cindy Han
Published January 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
People in a canoe paddle in deep floodwaters on a street near Portland's harborfront
Carol Bousquet / Maine Public

The severe recent flooding serves as a harsh reminder of how vulnerable much of Maine is to storms. We’ll learn whether flooding will become more frequent, where it is likely to cause the most damage, and what individuals and communities need to know about prevention, preparation and recovery. And we’ll discuss flood insurance and resources.

Panelists:
Sue Baker, program coordinator, Maine Floodplain Management Program, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Jeremy Bell, program director, climate adaptation, The Nature Conservancy in Maine
Peter Slovinsky, marine geologist specializing in coastal management, Maine Geological Survey, Maine DACF

VIP Caller:
Sam Roy, natural hazards planner, Maine Emergency Management Agency

Maine Calling
Keith Shortall
kshortall@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
