What do you do for fun? What interesting hobbies and activities are you involved with?

Maine Calling's series, "Passions & Pastimes," aims to highlight many of these pursuits throughout the year. We'll talk about how this series came about and which topics we plan to cover. And we'll hear from some of our Maine Public colleagues about their favorite pastimes.

Panelist:

Cindy Han, producer, Maine Calling

VIP Callers:

Scott MacCallum, systems engineer, Maine Public

Allison New, administrative assistant, Maine Public

Sam Tracy, radio operations announcer/producer, Maine Public

Robin Sanford, database administrator, Maine Public