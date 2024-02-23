© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Passions & Pastimes

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published February 23, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
What do you do for fun? What interesting hobbies and activities are you involved with?
Maine Calling's series, "Passions & Pastimes," aims to highlight many of these pursuits throughout the year. We'll talk about how this series came about and which topics we plan to cover. And we'll hear from some of our Maine Public colleagues about their favorite pastimes.

Panelist:
Cindy Han, producer, Maine Calling

VIP Callers:
Scott MacCallum, systems engineer, Maine Public
Allison New, administrative assistant, Maine Public
Sam Tracy, radio operations announcer/producer, Maine Public
Robin Sanford, database administrator, Maine Public

