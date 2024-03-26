© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Business and Economy
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Tough to be in your 20s

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published March 26, 2024 at 11:44 AM EDT
Four photos of 20-something young people expressing frustration and stress
Maine Public

People in their twenties often hear criticism of their age group, from not being willing to work hard, to being too sensitive about societal issues. But consider their reality: These young people not only came into adulthood in the midst of a pandemic, but also face significant financial and societal challenges. We'll hear from young people about why it's tough to be in your twenties today.

Panelists:
Katie Shorey, director of engagement, Live + Work in Maine
Kate Follansbee, economic development consultant; analyst, Camoin Associates; wrote a recent op ed on challenges facing young people today

VIP Callers:
Lakshya Bharadwaj, has a master's degree in financial economics; works in the energy sector
Matthew Starr, resident service coordinator, Avesta Housing
Jon Paradise, senior VP of marketing, communications and community outreach, Town & Country Federal Credit Union
Katie Klinko, master's degree in economics; research analyst at a public health and public policy research firm

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han