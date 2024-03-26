Tough to be in your 20s

People in their twenties often hear criticism of their age group, from not being willing to work hard, to being too sensitive about societal issues. But consider their reality: These young people not only came into adulthood in the midst of a pandemic, but also face significant financial and societal challenges. We'll hear from young people about why it's tough to be in your twenties today.

Panelists:

Katie Shorey, director of engagement, Live + Work in Maine

Kate Follansbee, economic development consultant; analyst, Camoin Associates; wrote a recent op ed on challenges facing young people today

VIP Callers:

Lakshya Bharadwaj, has a master's degree in financial economics; works in the energy sector

Matthew Starr, resident service coordinator, Avesta Housing

Jon Paradise, senior VP of marketing, communications and community outreach, Town & Country Federal Credit Union

Katie Klinko, master's degree in economics; research analyst at a public health and public policy research firm