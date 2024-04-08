The total solar eclipse that will be visible from parts of Maine is an historic celestial event—and forecasts say Maine is one of the best places to view it. Maine Calling will be on the scene in Jackman, one of the towns in the path of totality that is geared up for the onslaught of visitors. We’ll learn why this eclipse is meaningful, how to view it, and what to expect to experience—as well as some of the research that is being done on the impacts of the eclipse.

On-site host:

Jennifer Rooks, host of Maine Calling

Panelists:

Shawn Laatsch, director, Versant Power Astronomy Center and the Maynard Jordan Planetarium, University of Maine

John Meader, director, Northern Stars Planetarium and Education Services; photographer

VIP callers:

Johanna Johnston, executive director, Southern Aroostook Development Corporation