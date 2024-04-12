The Role of Art in Community

A number of art exhibits taking place in Maine highlight the role that art can play in helping individuals and communities heal and grow stronger. We’ll hear from artists about their work--and about current exhibits that have interactive components. One such exhibit features items from Lewiston-area community members that represent memories and healing, in the wake of the shootings last October.

Panelists:

Tanja Hollander, artist who works with photography, video, social media and data; her current exhibit is “The Ephemera Project” as part of an exhibit on labor at Maine Mill in Lewiston

Peter Bruun, artist, writer, creator, cultural organizer; he is working with Waterville Createson “Together,”a month of exhibitions and workshops focusing on the positive impact art can have on a community

VIP callers:

Donna Dodson or Andy Moerlein, The Mythmakers, artists who create large public art installations, including“Dancing For Joey (By the Will of the People),” which will exhibited by TempoArt in Portland’s Back Cove starting in June 2024

Adriana Cavalcanti, artist originally from Brazil; her work explores environmental issues and sustainability; a recent project about recycling, “The Power of Rejected Things,” involved the community in Orono



