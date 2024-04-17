Backyard Biodiversity

The tidy, weedless expanse of Kentucky bluegrass that defines a traditional American lawn provides little benefit to the environment. We'll learn how to introduce biodiversity to your yard--not only to promote habitat for wildlife and support a healthy environment, but for the beauty of it as well. Some tips include: less mowing, more native plants and trees--and letting those dandelions grow.

Panelists:

Gary Fish, state horticulturist, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

Andrew Tufts, manager, Bringing Nature Home program, Maine Audubon

Deborah Perkins, wildlife ecologist,First Light Wildlife Habitats

VIP Caller:

Roy Lambert, longtime LakeSmart volunteer for Maine Lakes

