Maine Calling

Backyard Biodiversity

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published April 17, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Backyard garden filled with native plants and flowers
Maine Habitat Garden designed byWild By Design / Photo by Shana Hostetter

The tidy, weedless expanse of Kentucky bluegrass that defines a traditional American lawn provides little benefit to the environment. We'll learn how to introduce biodiversity to your yard--not only to promote habitat for wildlife and support a healthy environment, but for the beauty of it as well. Some tips include: less mowing, more native plants and trees--and letting those dandelions grow.

Panelists:
Gary Fish, state horticulturist, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry
Andrew Tufts, manager, Bringing Nature Home program, Maine Audubon
Deborah Perkins, wildlife ecologist,First Light Wildlife Habitats

VIP Caller:
Roy Lambert, longtime LakeSmart volunteer for Maine Lakes

Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
