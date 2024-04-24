© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

College 101

Keith Shortall,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published April 24, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Student in front of chalkboard with chalk-drawn thought bubble containing question mark
Maine Public

For high school seniors, these can be anxious times. Not only are those headed to college trying to determine which school may be best for them, they are also waiting on financial aid offers. Major delays in the new FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Air) have left students and families without the financial information they need in order to decide between colleges. Experts will answer questions about changes in the path to post-secondary education—and how to pay for it.

Panelists:
Martha H. Johnston, director of education,Finance Authority of Maine
Stephanie Doyle, coordinator, college and career transition, Casco Bay High School
Laurie Lachance, president, Thomas College

VIP Callers:
Will O'Shea, board chair and past president of Maine Association of Financial Aid Administrators (MASFAA); associate director of financial aid, Maine College of Art and Design in Portland
Julia Rogers, founder, EnRoute Consulting

