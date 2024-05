We talk with longtime NPR journalist, Peter Breslow, who is now retired. His new memoir—Outtakes: Stumbling Around the World for NPR— recounts his almost 40 years at the public media organization, where he covered wars, climbed Mount Everest, played underwater hockey—and also spent time producing “All Things Considered” and “Weekend Edition.”

Panelist:

Peter Breslow, retired senior news producer, National Public Radio; author, Outtakes: Stumbling Around the World for NPR