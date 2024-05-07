A busy and dynamic performing arts season is already underway all across the state. We'll learn how performing arts organizations are doing in Maine. And we'll find out about a wide variety of shows, events and festivals featuring music, dance, theater and other audience-pleasers.

Panelists:

Mollie Cashwell, director, policy and operations, Cultural Alliance of Maine

Bob Keyes, board chair, Maine Arts Commission;arts writer, author, storyteller

VIP Callers:

Bradford Kenney, executive artistic director, Ogunquit Playhouse

Kyla-Rose Smith, executive director, Found Sound Nation; director, OneBeat – a global music event and residency

Curt Dale Clark, artistic director, Maine State Music Theatre

April Verch, festival director, Acadia Festival of Traditional Music & Dance

Shoshona Currier, director, Bates Dance Festival

