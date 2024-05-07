© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Performing Arts

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published May 7, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
A group of dancers with arms up and swirling, dramatic blue dresses
Bates Dance Festival

A busy and dynamic performing arts season is already underway all across the state. We'll learn how performing arts organizations are doing in Maine. And we'll find out about a wide variety of shows, events and festivals featuring music, dance, theater and other audience-pleasers.

Panelists:
Mollie Cashwell, director, policy and operations, Cultural Alliance of Maine
Bob Keyes, board chair, Maine Arts Commission;arts writer, author, storyteller

VIP Callers:
Bradford Kenney, executive artistic director, Ogunquit Playhouse
Kyla-Rose Smith, executive director, Found Sound Nation; director, OneBeat – a global music event and residency
Curt Dale Clark, artistic director, Maine State Music Theatre
April Verch, festival director, Acadia Festival of Traditional Music & Dance
Shoshona Currier, director, Bates Dance Festival

