Maine Calling

Start-Ups in Maine

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published May 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Woman facing a big chalkboard with drawings, like rockets, symbolizing innovative ideas
Maine Public

The start-up culture is alive and well in Maine, with a growing number of people founding their own companies, and an increase in support and resources to foster entrepreneurship. We'll learn about programs that promote startups, and we’ll hear from a variety of founders about how they've created innovative businesses.

Panelists:
Tom Kittredge, board chair, Startup Maine; senior investment officer, Maine Technology Institute
Christopher Wolfel, associate vice president and head of entrepreneurship and venture creation,Roux Institute
Tom Rainey, executive director, Maine Center for Entrepreneurs

VIP Callers:
Anna Ford, CEO & co-founder, Bookclubsapp
Kristen Gwinn-Becker, CEO & founder, HistoryIT
Melissa LaCasse, CEO & co-founder, Tanbark
Sam Chamberlain, co-founder, Wicked Clean Bins

