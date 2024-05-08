Start-Ups in Maine

The start-up culture is alive and well in Maine, with a growing number of people founding their own companies, and an increase in support and resources to foster entrepreneurship. We'll learn about programs that promote startups, and we’ll hear from a variety of founders about how they've created innovative businesses.

Panelists:

Tom Kittredge, board chair, Startup Maine; senior investment officer, Maine Technology Institute

Christopher Wolfel, associate vice president and head of entrepreneurship and venture creation,Roux Institute

Tom Rainey, executive director, Maine Center for Entrepreneurs

VIP Callers:

Anna Ford, CEO & co-founder, Bookclubsapp

Kristen Gwinn-Becker, CEO & founder, HistoryIT

Melissa LaCasse, CEO & co-founder, Tanbark

Sam Chamberlain, co-founder, Wicked Clean Bins