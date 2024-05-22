© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

River Restoration

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published May 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Arial view of Narraguagus River with tree trunk structures along banks
Project Share

The work of restoring Maine's rivers began in earnest in the 1970s with the Clean Water Act. Next came efforts to remove dams and culverts to promote fish passage. Today, many are looking to a method known as "large wood restoration" as the way to bring river habitats back to health. We'll learn about the latest approaches to fostering clean water and healthy river ecosystems.

Panelists:
Eileen Bader Hill, freshwater restoration manager, The Nature Conversancy in Maine
Chris Federico, executive director, habitat restoration manager, Project SHARE
Jacob van de Sande, project manager, Eastern Washington County, Maine Coast Heritage Trust

VIP Callers:
Melissa Cote, Sheepscot River watershed manager, Midcoast Conservancy

