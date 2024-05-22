River Restoration

The work of restoring Maine's rivers began in earnest in the 1970s with the Clean Water Act. Next came efforts to remove dams and culverts to promote fish passage. Today, many are looking to a method known as "large wood restoration" as the way to bring river habitats back to health. We'll learn about the latest approaches to fostering clean water and healthy river ecosystems.

Panelists:

Eileen Bader Hill, freshwater restoration manager, The Nature Conversancy in Maine

Chris Federico, executive director, habitat restoration manager, Project SHARE

Jacob van de Sande, project manager, Eastern Washington County, Maine Coast Heritage Trust

VIP Callers:

Melissa Cote, Sheepscot River watershed manager, Midcoast Conservancy

