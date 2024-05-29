This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date May 6, 2024); no calls will be taken.

Author and playwright Monica Wood discusses her new novel How to Read a Book, which tells the story of intertwined lives in Maine, as well as the power of books to change us. She’ll talk about the role that Maine has played in much of her work, and what she is working on next.

Panelist:

Monica Wood, is a novelist, memoirist, and playwright; the 2024 recipient of the Sara Josepha Hale award for excellence in New England literary arts; the 2019 recipient of the Maine Humanities Council Carlson Prize for contributions to the public humanities; and the 2016 recipient of the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance Distinguished Achievement Award for contributions to the literary arts; her books include One in a Million Boy, When We Were the Kennedys, Any Bitter Thing, and Ernie’s Ark; her recent play is called “Saint Dad.”