Presidential Debate Analysis

The first debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump is scheduled for the evening of June 27th. It will be the first presidential debate between a sitting president and a former president—and between the two oldest candidates ever to run for the top office. Political experts offer analysis of the debate. How did each candidate fare during the showdown? What were the memorable moments, and how might their performances affect the outcome of the election?

Panelists:

Ron Schmidt, professor of political science, University of Southern Maine

Jeanne Cummings, former deputy chief, Washington Bureau, The Wall Street Journal

