Presidential Debate Analysis

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published June 28, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
The first debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump is scheduled for the evening of June 27th. It will be the first presidential debate between a sitting president and a former president—and between the two oldest candidates ever to run for the top office. Political experts offer analysis of the debate. How did each candidate fare during the showdown? What were the memorable moments, and how might their performances affect the outcome of the election?

Panelists:
Ron Schmidt, professor of political science, University of Southern Maine
Jeanne Cummings, former deputy chief, Washington Bureau, The Wall Street Journal
 

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
