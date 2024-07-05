© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
History
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Upta Camp

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published July 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Small red simple cabin on the edge of a lake with forest behind it
Maine Public

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date May 28, 2024); no calls will be taken.

The phrase “upta camp” sums up a longtime Maine tradition that dates back to when people would retreat to sporting and leisure camps, but has evolved to include remote cottage getaways and sprawling weekend homes. We’ll learn about how “going up to camp” came about, and the range of camps that can be found today all over the state.

Panelists:
Catherine Cyr, associate curator, Maine Maritime Museum, where a current “Upta Camp” exhibit explores the role of inland waterways in the history of Maine camps
Ian Stevenson, lecturer in preservation studies,Boston University; lives on Peaks Island
Ryan Eldridge and Chase Morrill, team members with Maine Cabin Masters, the TV series about how the team of builders renovates old cabins; also with Kennebec Cabin Company

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han