Summer Gardening

July is a busy time for gardeners. Horticulture experts answer your questions about gardening challenges, from pests to invasives to drought. We’ll also hear how to keep biodiversity and sustainability in mind when tending to your garden.

Panelists:

Katherine Garland, horticultural professional, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

Caleb P. Goossen, crop and conservation specialist, Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association

Cheryl Rich, chair, horticulture department, Southern Maine Community College