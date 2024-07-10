© 2024 Maine Public

Maine Calling

Summer Gardening

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published July 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
July is a busy time for gardeners. Horticulture experts answer your questions about gardening challenges, from pests to invasives to drought. We’ll also hear how to keep biodiversity and sustainability in mind when tending to your garden.

Panelists:
Katherine Garland, horticultural professional, University of Maine Cooperative Extension
Caleb P. Goossen, crop and conservation specialist, Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association
Cheryl Rich, chair, horticulture department, Southern Maine Community College

Maine Calling
