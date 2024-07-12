© 2024 Maine Public

Politics
Maine Calling

Bridging the Divide

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published July 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
We live in a hyper-partisan time that makes conversations with those ‘on the other side’ often tense and difficult. We’ll get advice on strategies for people on both sides of the aisle to connect and counteract the forces that are dividing our nation.

Panelists:
Diana McLain Smith, author of Remaking the Space Between Usand Divide or Conquer, The Elephant in the Room; co-author of Action Science with Chris Argyris and Robert Putnam; has served as an advisor to the Harvard Negotiation Project and the Rebuild Congress Initiative
Craig Freshley, professional meeting facilitator, speaker and author; his most recent books is Together We Decide: An Essential Guide for Making Good Group Decision

 

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
