Bridging the Divide

We live in a hyper-partisan time that makes conversations with those ‘on the other side’ often tense and difficult. We’ll get advice on strategies for people on both sides of the aisle to connect and counteract the forces that are dividing our nation.

Panelists:

Diana McLain Smith, author of Remaking the Space Between Usand Divide or Conquer, The Elephant in the Room; co-author of Action Science with Chris Argyris and Robert Putnam; has served as an advisor to the Harvard Negotiation Project and the Rebuild Congress Initiative

Craig Freshley, professional meeting facilitator, speaker and author; his most recent books is Together We Decide: An Essential Guide for Making Good Group Decision



