© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Courts and Crime
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

The Right to Counsel

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published July 24, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Gray facade of the Portland District court with flags flanking entry doors
https://www.courts.maine.gov/courts/district/portland-dc.html

Earlier this year Governor Mills signed into law a bill “to improve the delivery of legal services to low-income people to ensure their Constitutional right to counsel.” We’ll learn about efforts to address the extreme backlog of people waiting for counsel— including the establishment of two new public defender offices.

Panelist:
Jim Billings, executive director, Maine Commission on Public Defense Services

VIP callers:
Ari Snider, reporter, Report for America, Maine Public
Toby Jandreau, district defender, rural defender unit, Aroostook Defender Unit
Frayla Tarpinian, district defender, Capital Region Public Defender Office
Carol Garvan, legal director, ACLU of Maine

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith