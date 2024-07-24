The Right to Counsel
Earlier this year Governor Mills signed into law a bill “to improve the delivery of legal services to low-income people to ensure their Constitutional right to counsel.” We’ll learn about efforts to address the extreme backlog of people waiting for counsel— including the establishment of two new public defender offices.
Panelist:
Jim Billings, executive director, Maine Commission on Public Defense Services
VIP callers:
Ari Snider, reporter, Report for America, Maine Public
Toby Jandreau, district defender, rural defender unit, Aroostook Defender Unit
Frayla Tarpinian, district defender, Capital Region Public Defender Office
Carol Garvan, legal director, ACLU of Maine