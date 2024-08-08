The Importance of Eelgrass

Eelgrass is an unsung hero of the marine ecosystem. This underwater grass with its long green leaves is the foundation of the marine food web, and it offers shelter, prevents erosion, provides spawning surfaces, filters sediment, and more. It also helps buffer against climate change, since it is effective at capturing carbon. We learn about the role of eelgrass in the Gulf of Maine, why it's on the decline, and what's being done to protect it.

Panelists:

Phil Colarusso, marine biologist with expertise in eelgrass, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Angela Brewer, biologist, Maine Department of Environmental Protection

VIP Callers:

Devin Domeyer, coastal resiliency specialist, Maine Coastal Program, Maine Department of Marine Resources

