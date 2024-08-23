© 2024 Maine Public

Maine Calling

Paying Closer Attention to Nature

By Cindy Han
Published August 23, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Extreme closeup of a flower's pistils with a bug standing on the petals
Maine Public

This show is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date June 27, 2024); no calls will be taken.

Maine is filled with nature lovers—but it takes an extra level of mindfulness to really pay close attention to nature. We'll learn how to not only stop to smell the flowers—but to truly study them and focus with all of your senses on the natural world. And we'll discuss how to capture nature's wonders through photography, art, writing and other methods.

Panelists:
Andrew Brand, director of horticulture, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens; nature photographer
Jennifer Comeau, author, speaker, singer focused on nature themes; certified Forest Therapy guide
Chris Lewey, executive director & founder, RAVEN Interpretive Programs; certified Maine Guide; master bird-bander, nature photographer

VIP Callers:
Jill Osgood, Maine Master Naturalist
Lee Ann Szelog, wildlife advocate, filmmaker“A Peace of Forest” premieres on June 30th at the Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta
Noah Charney, assistant professor of conservation biology, University of Maine; author of These Trees Tell a Story

Resources:
Nature photography by Andy Brand https://www.instagram.com/andyjbrand/ #observeconnectexperience

"The Inside of ME" children's book by Jennifer Comeau

"The Science of Watching, the Art of Seeing, and the Power of Nature Absorption" by Chris Lewey, Sharon Fisher and Jane Lounsbury

Maine Calling
