Paying Closer Attention to Nature

This show is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date June 27, 2024); no calls will be taken.

Maine is filled with nature lovers—but it takes an extra level of mindfulness to really pay close attention to nature. We'll learn how to not only stop to smell the flowers—but to truly study them and focus with all of your senses on the natural world. And we'll discuss how to capture nature's wonders through photography, art, writing and other methods.

Panelists:

Andrew Brand, director of horticulture, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens; nature photographer

Jennifer Comeau, author, speaker, singer focused on nature themes; certified Forest Therapy guide

Chris Lewey, executive director & founder, RAVEN Interpretive Programs; certified Maine Guide; master bird-bander, nature photographer

VIP Callers:

Jill Osgood, Maine Master Naturalist

Lee Ann Szelog, wildlife advocate, filmmaker; “A Peace of Forest” premieres on June 30th at the Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta

Noah Charney, assistant professor of conservation biology, University of Maine; author of These Trees Tell a Story

Resources:

Nature photography by Andy Brand https://www.instagram.com/andyjbrand/ #observeconnectexperience

"The Inside of ME" children's book by Jennifer Comeau

"The Science of Watching, the Art of Seeing, and the Power of Nature Absorption" by Chris Lewey, Sharon Fisher and Jane Lounsbury

