Animal Welfare

By Jennifer Rooks
Published August 29, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Maine is home to dozens of shelters and other organizations committed to healing, protecting, and finding homes for abandoned, abused, and neglected domestic animals. We'll learn about some of them, and about Maine's animal welfare system. How are shelters licensed and monitored? Where can you turn if you know of a dog, cat, horse, or other domestic animal in need?

Panelists:
Peggy Keyser, advancement director, MSSPA – Maine Horse Rescue
Rachael Fiske, assistant Maine State Veterinarian, Maine Department of Conservation, Agriculture and Forestry
Jess Townsend, executive director, Midcoast Humane Society

VIP caller:
Janet McIver, adopted a horse from MSSPA

