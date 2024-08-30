© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Maine
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Favorite Places in Maine

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published August 30, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Sweeping scenic view of Maine mountain and forests in foreground
Maine Public

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date July 1, 2024); no calls will be taken.

For the past month, Maine Public has been using the ‘Maine Public Vox Pop’ app to gather people’s recorded comments about their favorite places in Maine. We’ll hear many of those comments, along with suggestions from our panelists, about off-the-beaten path spots as well as well known destinations. And we invite input from you about your “happy place” in Maine.

Panelists:
Carolann Ouellette, director, Maine Office of Tourism; director, Maine Office of Outdoor Recreation
Sarah Stebbins, deputy editor, Down East magazine

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han