Covid Vaccine & Public Health

With the arrival of the new Covid-19 vaccine, just as the virus is surging, we talk with public health experts about when to get vaccinated, and how to stay healthy this season. We also discuss the recent rise of mpox and Eastern equine encephalitis, predictions for the upcoming flu season, and get answers to your questions about health issues in the news.

Panelists:

Dr. James Jarvis, physician leader, incident command; director of clinical education, Northern Light Health; family medicine physician

Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth

VIP Caller:

Dr. Putheiry Va, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention