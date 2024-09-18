We mark Prostate Cancer Awareness Month with a discussion about this common and potentially deadly disease. We'll learn about the prevalence of prostate cancer in Maine, what to know about symptoms and treatment, and what resources are available to patients and families. And we'll address the benefits and possible harms of screening for prostate cancer.

Panelists:

Dr. Gregory Adey, urologist, Fore River Urology

Dr. Christian Thomas, oncologist, New England Cancer Specialists

Lee Goldberg, television anchor, cancer survivor; launched Prostate Cancer Maine to raise awareness

VIP Caller:

Terry Kungel, chairman & CEO Emeritus at Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer