© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Health
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Prostate Cancer

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published September 18, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Doctor holding hand up to point at blue ribbon on Prostate Cancer Awareness emblem
Maine Public

We mark Prostate Cancer Awareness Month with a discussion about this common and potentially deadly disease. We'll learn about the prevalence of prostate cancer in Maine, what to know about symptoms and treatment, and what resources are available to patients and families. And we'll address the benefits and possible harms of screening for prostate cancer.

Panelists:
Dr. Gregory Adey, urologist, Fore River Urology
Dr. Christian Thomas, oncologist, New England Cancer Specialists
Lee Goldberg, television anchor, cancer survivor; launched Prostate Cancer Maine to raise awareness

VIP Caller:
Terry Kungel, chairman & CEO Emeritus at Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han