© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Politics
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Vice-Presidential Debate

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published October 2, 2024 at 8:07 AM EDT
Head shots of both vice presidential candidates talking: left is J.D. Vance, right is Tim Walz
Maine Public

Sen. J.D. Vance and Gov. Tim Walz take the stage in New York City in what will be the only debate between the vice-presidential candidates. We discuss how they performed, what issues they addressed, and whether it will have an impact on the close race.

Panelists:
Ron Schmidt, professor and chair of the Department of Political Science, University of Southern Maine
Jeanne Cummings, former deputy bureau chief in Washington, The Wall Street Journal
Nicholas Jacobs, political scientist, assistant professor, Colby College

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith