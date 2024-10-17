Domestic abuse encompasses more than most people think. It involves people from all walks of life, and it takes a variety of forms—including physical violence, emotional harm and financial abuse. Experts in Maine discuss how to recognize domestic abuse and seek help securely. They’ll also talk about outreach to survivors as well as to abusers, and what methods help stem the prevalence of domestic abuse.

Panelists:

Francine Garland Stark, executive director, Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence

Marshall McCamish, probation officer, Maine Department of Corrections

Zach Griffith, violence intervention coordinator, Safe Voices in Lewiston

VIP Callers:

Matthew Perry, community education and communications coordinator, Through These Doors (Cumberland County)

