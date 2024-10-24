© 2024 Maine Public

Maine Calling

Election Issues

October 24, 2024
As Election Day draws near, political experts join us to discuss ballot measures, competitive state and national races, voting trends—and what to watch for in this charged election season.

This show is part of Maine Public's YourVote 2024 coverage.

Panelists:
Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public
Amy Fried, professor emerita of political science, University of Maine, Orono; co-editor of More Than Blue, More Than Yankee: Complexity and Change in New England Politics
Dan Shea, professor of government, Colby College; co-author of The Rural Voter: The Politics of Place and the Disuniting of America

