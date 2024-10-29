© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Health
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Future of Cancer Treatment

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published October 29, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Laboratory tech's hands in blue gloves holding set of micropipettes inserting pink liquid into tray container
AP Photo / Lindsey Wasson

Rapid advances in medical research and technology have brought about new options for cancer care. The current trend toward “precision medicine” promises a more personalized approach to cancer diagnosis and treatment. But physicians caution that the latest treatments—such as immunotherapy and tumor marker testing—apply to certain patients and not others.

This is Pink & Pearl Awareness Week in the State of Maine—designated to raise awareness of breast and lung cancer and the need for screening.

Panelists:
Dr. Christian Thomas, hematologist/oncologist, director of clinical research, New England Cancer Specialists
Dr. Pete Westervelt, medical oncologist, MaineHealth, based in Brunswick

VIP Caller:
Dr. Jens Rueter, oncologist; chief medical officer, The Jackson Laboratory; medical director, Maine Cancer Genomics Initiative

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han