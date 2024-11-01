© 2024 Maine Public

Health
Maine Calling

Sleep Health

Published November 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Clocks “fall back” on Sunday, marking the end to daylight saving time. The annual shift invariably alters our sleep cycles and can affect how we feel. Why are we so dependent on a good night’s sleep for our well being? Sleep experts answer questions about how much sleep we need, what to do about insomnia, whether naps are beneficial—and how sleep is tied to our overall physical and mental health.

Panelists:
Dr. Thaddeus Shattuck, psychiatrist, MaineHealth Behavioral Health; sleep medicine provider, St. Mary’s Center for Sleep Disorders

Dr. Tarek Eid, sleep medicine, critical care and pulmonology provider, MaineHealth

