Alive to This is a recently published collection of essays and poems that examines what it means to live a full life. Contributors include writers, artists and thinkers from all parts of Maine. Their essays express the gamut of what makes up a life lived to its fullest—from joy to sorrow to transcendence.

Panelists:

Kara Douglas, co-editor of Alive to This: Essays on Living Fully by 20 Maine Writers; owner of Fishmoon Yoga in Harpswell

Erin O'Mara, co-editor of Alive to This: Essays on Living Fully by 20 Maine Writers; board of directors, Harpswell News; contributor, Harpswell Anchor.

VIP Callers:

Agnes Bushell, writer and editor; recipient of two Maine Literary Awards; professor emerita in liberal arts at Maine College of Art and Design; co-founder of Littoral Books; her most recent novel is Monkey.

Kate Kennedy, writer, editor; former teacher at Portland High School and University of Maine; former director of the Southern Maine Writing Project, University of Southern Maine; her publications include Skin: A Memoir and the novel End Over End

Kerem Durdag, CEO of telecommunications company GWI; published poet, essayist; librettist of a musical that was performed last year in Portland

Gibson Fay-LeBlanc, writer, poet, teacher; executive director of the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance

