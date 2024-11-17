© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Business and Economy
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Tipping Culture

By Jennifer Rooks
Published November 17, 2024 at 10:13 PM EST
Someone's hand holding credit card above a card terminal
Maine Public

Mon 11/18 – TIPPING CULTURE (Jennifer hosting)

There was a time when tipping was straightforward: You tipped at restaurants, or maybe when you got a haircut. But after the pandemic strained businesses and workers, tipping has become ubiquitous, leaving consumers confused. What to do when the credit card terminal directs you to select a tip amount? What about tipping a plumber? And is the new tipping culture here to stay?

Panelists:

Max Alberhasky, assistant professor of marketing, California State University, Long Beach

Drew DeSilver, senior writer, Pew Research Center; co-author of a recent study on tipping

Elaine Swann, etiquette expert; founder, Swann School of Protocol (Elaine's comments were pre-recorded.)

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks