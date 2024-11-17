Mon 11/18 – TIPPING CULTURE (Jennifer hosting)

There was a time when tipping was straightforward: You tipped at restaurants, or maybe when you got a haircut. But after the pandemic strained businesses and workers, tipping has become ubiquitous, leaving consumers confused. What to do when the credit card terminal directs you to select a tip amount? What about tipping a plumber? And is the new tipping culture here to stay?

Panelists:

Max Alberhasky, assistant professor of marketing, California State University, Long Beach

Drew DeSilver, senior writer, Pew Research Center; co-author of a recent study on tipping

Elaine Swann, etiquette expert; founder, Swann School of Protocol (Elaine's comments were pre-recorded.)