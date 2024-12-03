Storm Recovery & Preparedness
Last winter, three historic storms slammed Maine. First, in December, torrential rain flooded towns and washed out roads in Western Maine. Then, in January, two back-to-back storms hammered coastal communities, tearing away infrastructure and damaging dunes. We'll find out how well communities are recovering. And we'll discuss what the lessons from these storms mean for future disaster preparedness.
Panelists:
Susie Arnold, director, Center for Climate and Community, Island Institute
Linda Nelson, co-chair, Governor's Infrastructure Rebuilding and Resilience Commission; economic director, Town of Stonington
Hannah Pingree, director, Governor's Office of Policy Innovation and the Future
VIP callers:
Joyce Taylor, chief engineer, Maine Department of Transportation
Ben Edwards, vice chair, selectboard, Town of Machias