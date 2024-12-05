© 2024 Maine Public

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published December 5, 2024
December 15th is the deadline for Mainers to get health care coverage in place for January 1, 2025. Our panel answers questions about what’s new in health insurance options and what to consider regarding different health care plans, rules and costs.

Panelists:
Hilary Schneider, director, Office of the Health Insurance Marketplace, Maine Department of Health & Human Services
Bob Carey, superintendent, Maine Bureau of Insurance
Kate Ende, policy director, Consumers for Affordable Health Care

VIP Caller:
Frank Wu, co-founder & CEO, Taro Health

