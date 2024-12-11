Favorite Maine Calling Shows

This is a rebroadcast of three past shows; no calls will be taken.

We’ll highlight segments of a few popular Maine Calling shows: “Archaeology: Fact vs. Fiction,” “Northern Lights,” and “Maine Writers of the Past & Their Homes.”

Segment 1 – Archaeology: Fact vs. Fiction (original broadcast Nov 23, 2024)

Guest: Milo Rossi, environmental scientist, archaeologist, science educator; popularized the understanding of archaeology and pre-history through social media and other channels; graduated from the University of Maine

Segment 2 – Northern Lights (original broadcast Nov 25, 2024)

Guests: Shawn Laatsch, director, Versant Power Astronomy Center, University of Maine; Shawn Dahl, service coordinator, Space Weather Prediction Center, National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and National Weather Service (NWS); and Elizabeth Dickerson, Aurora Borealis enthusiast with Maine Aurora Borealis Watch Facebook group

Segment 3 – Maine Writers of the Past & Their Homes (original broadcast Aug 7, 2024)

Guests: Tess Chakkalakal, associate professor, Africana Studies and English, Bowdoin College; author of a biography of Charles W. Chesnutt; and Brock Clarke, author and professor of English, Bowdoin College