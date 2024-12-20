Music Preview: 2025
We highlight music and musicians of all genres—and how to enjoy musical performances and events in Maine in the months ahead. Tune in to learn about concerts, musicals, big name & up-and-coming artists, festivals and more.
Panelists: Aimsel Ponti, music writer, Portland Press Herald
Emily Burnham, audience engagement editor, Bangor Daily News
VIP callers:
Brad Labree, director, sales and marketing, Cross Insurance Center in Bangor
Dave Morrison, manager, Camden Opera House
Spencer Albee, producer, songwriter, performer; with the Rustic Overtones early in his career, has recorded and toured with major artists such as David Bowie and Ghost of Paul Revere; recently released a new album and a 57-song retrospective of his work over the past 30 years
Erik Thomas, assistant executive director, Waterville Opera House