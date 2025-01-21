© 2025 Maine Public

Politics
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Political Outlook

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published January 21, 2025
Front view of the White House
Maine Public

As President Donald Trump takes office, we discuss what the new administration could mean for the nation—and for Maine. We’ll also talk about the policy issues that are at the top of the President’s agenda.

Panelists:
Jeanne Cummings, former Washington bureau chief, The Wall Street Journal
Nicholas F. Jacobs, associate professor of government, Goldfarb Center, and faculty associate director, Colby College; co-author of The Rural Voter, What Happened to the Vital Center, and the forthcoming book Subverting the Republic.

VIP caller:
Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public
Aaron Frey, Maine Attorney General

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
