Plant-Based Eating

A range of diets are centered on plants: vegan, vegetarian, plant-forward—which can also be called flexitarian. We learn about the history of and reasons for these food choices, and nationwide trends in dietary habits. Our panelists will offer some ideas and recipes for eating more fruits, vegetables, legumes, grains and other ingredients. This show is tied to a Maine Historical Society Exhibit: “Maine’s Untold Vegetarian History.”

Panelists:

Avery Yale Kamila, journalist, food writer, vegan; founder, Maine Vegetarian History Project

Christine Burns Rudalevige, food writer, culinary expert, author of Green Plate Special; eats a plant-forward diet

Adam Shprintzen, assistant professor of history at Marywood University in Pennysylvania; author of The Vegetarian Crusade; recent speaker at the Maine Historical Society about the history of vegetarianism

VIP Callers:

Flora Brown, owner & camp director Frinklepod Farm in Arundel; teaches vegetarian cooking