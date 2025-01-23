Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Health
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Plant-Based Eating

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published January 23, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Colorful spread of fresh produce, grains, seeds, legumes
Maine Public

A range of diets are centered on plants: vegan, vegetarian, plant-forward—which can also be called flexitarian. We learn about the history of and reasons for these food choices, and nationwide trends in dietary habits. Our panelists will offer some ideas and recipes for eating more fruits, vegetables, legumes, grains and other ingredients. This show is tied to a Maine Historical Society Exhibit: “Maine’s Untold Vegetarian History.”

Panelists:
Avery Yale Kamila, journalist, food writer, vegan; founder, Maine Vegetarian History Project
Christine Burns Rudalevige, food writer, culinary expert, author of Green Plate Special; eats a plant-forward diet
Adam Shprintzen, assistant professor of history at Marywood University in Pennysylvania; author of The Vegetarian Crusade; recent speaker at the Maine Historical Society about the history of vegetarianism

VIP Callers:
Flora Brown, owner & camp director Frinklepod Farm in Arundel; teaches vegetarian cooking

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han