Governor Mills delivers the biennial State of the Budget address Tuesday evening. We’ll get reaction to what she prioritizes, the fiscal challenges ahead, and how her initiatives for this session are likely to fare in the state legislature.

Panelists:

Steve Mistler, chief politics and government correspondent, Maine Public

Sue Cover, State House reporter and multimedia content producer, Spectrum News

VIP callers:

Ryan M. Fecteau (D-Biddeford), Speaker, Maine House of Representatives

Billy Bob Faulkingham, (R-Winter Harbor), Minority Leader, Maine House of Representative