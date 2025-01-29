Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Politics
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

State of the Budget

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published January 29, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Official portrait of Gov. Janet Mills; dome of Maine State House
Maine Public

Governor Mills delivers the biennial State of the Budget address Tuesday evening. We’ll get reaction to what she prioritizes, the fiscal challenges ahead, and how her initiatives for this session are likely to fare in the state legislature.

Panelists:
Steve Mistler, chief politics and government correspondent, Maine Public
Sue Cover, State House reporter and multimedia content producer, Spectrum News

VIP callers:
Ryan M. Fecteau (D-Biddeford), Speaker, Maine House of Representatives
Billy Bob Faulkingham, (R-Winter Harbor), Minority Leader, Maine House of Representative

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
