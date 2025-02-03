Medical Update

Flu cases are surging in Maine, including hospitalizations for influenza—and Covid-19 wastewater levels are high. Public health officials are also closely watching the spread of avian flu and its effects on humans. We talk with medical leaders about these and other public health issues and get answers to your questions.

Panelists:

Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth

Dr. James Jarvis, director of clinical education for Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center