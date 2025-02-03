Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Health
Maine Calling
Medical Update

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published February 3, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Microscope image of virus; woman draped in blanket blowing her nose
Maine Public

Flu cases are surging in Maine, including hospitalizations for influenza—and Covid-19 wastewater levels are high. Public health officials are also closely watching the spread of avian flu and its effects on humans. We talk with medical leaders about these and other public health issues and get answers to your questions.

Panelists:
Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth
Dr. James Jarvis, director of clinical education for Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
