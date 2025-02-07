Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Jennifer Finney Boylan

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published February 7, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Headshot of Jennifer Finney Boylan; cover of the book "Cleavage"
Maine Public

In 2003, Jennifer Finney Boylan’s memoir, She’s Not There: a Life in Two Genders, became the first best-selling work by a transgender American. In her new book, Cleavage: Men, Women, and the Space Between Us, she examines how gender affects our sense of self and our lives.

Panelist:
Jennifer Finney Boylan; author of 18 books; Anna Quindlen Writer in Residence at Barnard College; formerly on the board for GLAAD; faculty, Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference of Middlebury College, and the Sirenland Writers Conference in Italy

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
