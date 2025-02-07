In 2003, Jennifer Finney Boylan’s memoir, She’s Not There: a Life in Two Genders, became the first best-selling work by a transgender American. In her new book, Cleavage: Men, Women, and the Space Between Us, she examines how gender affects our sense of self and our lives.

Panelist:

Jennifer Finney Boylan; author of 18 books; Anna Quindlen Writer in Residence at Barnard College; formerly on the board for GLAAD; faculty, Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference of Middlebury College, and the Sirenland Writers Conference in Italy