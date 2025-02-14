Lasting Relationships

For Valentine's Day, we talk about the keys to good relationships. We especially want to hear from older people who have been in longtime marriages or relationships to share nuggets of wisdom. Whether dating, married, or in-between—what are the secrets to relating well and keeping each other happy?

Panelists:

Natalya Sorlein, licensed marriage and family therapist, Three Little Birds Therapy & Wellness in Westbrook and Brunwick

Dr. Tom Meuser, gerontologist, clinical psychologist, social scientist; specialist in cognition and wellness in aging with GeroPsych Maine

VIP Callers:

Carol Colton, married for 56 years to husband Mike; retired and lives in Portland; president of Independent Seniors Network, providing services to older adults to help them age in place

Frank Brooks & Marvin Ellison, longtime married couple, involved with LGBTQ+ rights

