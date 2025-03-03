Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Politics
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Presidential Power

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published March 3, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Images of President Trump, the White House, the Supreme Court building, and Elon Musk

President Trump signed more than 70 executive orders in his first month in office. We examine the scope of presidential authority, past and present, and the impacts of the current administration’s actions. What is legal, what is not—and how does the U.S. system of checks and balances apply?

Panelists:
Andrew Rudalevige, professor of government, Bowdoin College; author of numerous books on the modern presidency, including By Executive Order: Bureaucratic Management and the Limits of Presidential Power
Aaron Frey, Maine Attorney General

VIP Caller:
Angus King, U.S. Senator for the State of Maine

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
