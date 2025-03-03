President Trump signed more than 70 executive orders in his first month in office. We examine the scope of presidential authority, past and present, and the impacts of the current administration’s actions. What is legal, what is not—and how does the U.S. system of checks and balances apply?

Panelists:

Andrew Rudalevige, professor of government, Bowdoin College; author of numerous books on the modern presidency, including By Executive Order: Bureaucratic Management and the Limits of Presidential Power

Aaron Frey, Maine Attorney General

VIP Caller:

Angus King, U.S. Senator for the State of Maine