Arts and Culture
Wabanaki Place Names

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published March 17, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Panoramic view from above of Katahdin and land surrounding the mountain
Aislinn Sarnacki for Bangor Daily News

What are the stories behind the Wabanaki names of places in Maine? So many sites and geographic features have Indigenous origins. We’ll learn about their history and meanings.
This is part of our series “Name Calling on Maine Calling: Stories of Maine Names.”

Panelist:
James Francis, director of cultural and historic Preservation & tribal historian, Penobscot Nation; chair of Penobscot Tribal Rights and Resource Protection Board
Carol Dana, language master, educator, author with the Penobscot Nation

VIP Callers:
Ron Nicholas Siviski, resident of Yarmouth; from the Maliseet tribe; one of the coordinators of the Indigenous Awareness Group that is part of the Yarmouth Community Alliance for Racial Equity

 

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
