We discuss the latest news from the world of cars, trucks, SUVs and EV, including Tesla remaining in the news for both its falling stock price and attempts by the president to get people to stop boycotting the company.

Panelists:

Jamie Page Deaton, editor-in-chief, CarTalk.com

John Paul, senior manager of traffic safety and public affairs, AAA Northeast

Resources:

Car shopping sites: Car Gurus and CarMax

Report a vehicle problem: safercar.gov