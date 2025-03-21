Since 2016, teams of high school students from all over Maine have gone head-to-head answering tough questions as part of a televised academic competition. Maine Public’s “High School Quiz Show” kicks off its 8th season premiere on March 20th. Find out how the show originally came together, how it has evolved, and what happens behind the scenes to bring the show to life.

Panelists:

Nick Woodward, director, media production services, Maine Public

Nick Godfrey, TV production coordinator, Maine Public

Todd Gutner, host, High School Quiz Show; chief meteorologist, News Center Maine

VIP Callers:

Chessie Lomonte, student at RSU 14 (Windham Raymond School District)

Delaney Woodward, associate producer, High School Quiz Show Maine

