Investigating Coca-Cola

Journalist and author Murray Carpenter’s research and investigative reporting describes the damage Coke does to America’s health—and the remarkable campaign of disinformation conducted by the company to keep consumers in the dark.

Panelist:

Murray Carpenter, author of Sweet and Deadly: How Coca-Cola Spreads Disinformation and Makes Us Sick; his book was Caffeinated: How Our Daily Habit Helps, Hurts, and Hooks Us; print and radio journalist—including with Maine Public—and has reported for the New York Times, NPR, and The Washington Post