Paul Revere: 250th Anniversary

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. SmithCindy Han
Published April 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
A nationwide celebration of the 250th birthday—or Semiquincentennial—of the United States of America begins in April. The famous ride of Paul Revere happened on April 18-19, 1775, and to mark that historic event, communities across the country are being called to display two lights to remind us of Revere’s use of lanterns: “One if by land, two if by sea.” Learn about the history behind Revere’s famous midnight ride as we approach the 250th anniversary of the Battles of Lexington and Concord, and about upcoming plans for the Semiquincentennial celebration in Maine.

Panelists:
First Lt. Jonathan Bratten, command historian, Maine Army National Guard; engineer officer; author, Opening Shots in the Colonies and To The Last Man
Tiffany Link, collections curator, Maine Historical Society

VIP Callers:
Shenna Bellows, Maine Secretary of State; member, Maine Semiquincentennial Commission
John Babin, visitor services manager, Maine Historical Society and Wadsworth-Longfellow House & Garden

Resources:
America250 - Maine
Two Lights for Tomorrow - Maine

