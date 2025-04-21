Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine Calling
Religion & Politics

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published April 21, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Head shot of Tom Gjelten alongside image of a Bible sitting atop an American flag
Maine Public

We discuss the life and death of Pope Francis, and how his views had political repercussions. Religious beliefs affect important issues in U.S. ranging from reproductive rights to school vouchers, immigration and foreign policy. How does the Constitutional separation of church and state apply to politics and discourse today?

Panelists:
Tom Gjelten, research fellow in journalism, Georgetown University; NPR correspondent for almost 40 years, most recently reporting on religion
Rev. Dr. Amanda Henderson, director, Institute for Religion, Politics, and Culture at the Iliff School of Theology; author, Holy Chaos: Creating Connections in Divisive Times; host, Complexified podcast

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
