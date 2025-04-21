We discuss the life and death of Pope Francis, and how his views had political repercussions. Religious beliefs affect important issues in U.S. ranging from reproductive rights to school vouchers, immigration and foreign policy. How does the Constitutional separation of church and state apply to politics and discourse today?

Panelists:

Tom Gjelten, research fellow in journalism, Georgetown University; NPR correspondent for almost 40 years, most recently reporting on religion

Rev. Dr. Amanda Henderson, director, Institute for Religion, Politics, and Culture at the Iliff School of Theology; author, Holy Chaos: Creating Connections in Divisive Times; host, Complexified podcast

