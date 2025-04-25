To celebrate Arbor Day, tree experts join us to discuss the importance of trees for human and environmental health. They’ll discuss how to care for the trees in your yard and your surroundings. What are your questions about: tree selection, native trees, fruit trees, pruning and maintenance, diseases and pests, tree removal, or other issues?

Panelists:

Aaron Bergdahl, forest pathologist, Maine Forest Service, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

William Burman, licensed professional forester; certified master landscaper; certified arborist; founder, Burman Land & Tree Company

C.J. Walke, orchard program manager, Maine Organic Farmers & Gardeners Association and the Maine Heritage Orchard