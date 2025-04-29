Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Health
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Investigating Coca-Cola

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published April 29, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Book cover for Sweet and Deadly showing Coke bottle silhouette; headshot of Murray Carpenter smiling
https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/ ; Maine Public

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier program (original broadcast April 2, 2025); no calls will be taken.

Journalist and author Murray Carpenter’s research and investigative reporting describes the damage Coke does to America’s health—and the remarkable campaign of disinformation conducted by the company to keep consumers in the dark. His new book is Sweet and Deadly: How Coca-Cola Spreads Disinformation and Makes Us Sick.

Panelist:
Murray Carpenter, author whose earlier book was Caffeinated: How Our Daily Habit Helps, Hurts, and Hooks Us; print and radio journalist—including with Maine Public—and has reported for the New York Times, NPR, and The Washington Post

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
