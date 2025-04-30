Canada-Maine Relations

Earlier this month, Canada's Prime Minister declared that the previously friendly relationship between the U.S. and Canada is "over" due to executive actions by the Trump administration. What about in Maine? We talk with residents and community leaders from Maine-Canada border towns to learn what they're experiencing. Some are worried about impacts to tourism and personal relations, while others cite positive interactions and support from both sides of the border.

Panelists:

Jane Torres, executive director, Greater Houlton Chamber of Commerce

Bill Lee, chief, fire department, City of Calais; owner, auto repair shop

VIP Callers:

Fred Grant, owner of WHOU, Market Pizza and Temple Theatre in Houlton; community leader

Kimberly Danforth, owner and president, Bishop’s Store, Jackman